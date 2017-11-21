Report: Rep. Conyers settled complaint over sexual conduct

John Conyers
FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Buzzfeed, a news website, is reporting that Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances. Calls to Conyers and his office seeking comment were not immediately returned Monday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Michigan Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his sexual advances, BuzzFeed News reported Monday.

The website reported that Conyers’ office paid the woman over $27,000 to settle the complaint under a confidentiality agreement.

BuzzFeed also published affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed Conyers touching female staffers inappropriately -rubbing their legs and backs – or requesting sexual favors. One former staffer said one of her duties was “to keep a list of women that I assumed he was having affairs with and call them at his request and, if necessary, have them flown in using Congressional resources.”

