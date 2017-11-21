Nassar set to plea to Ingham County charges; accusers to hold news conference to respond to plea hearing

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Larry Nassar is set to change his plea in Ingham County Court today. His hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. It is expected Nassar will enter a guilty plea in multiple Ingham County cases.

6 News is live in the courtroom and that coverage can be watched live online and on Facebook when the hearing begins.

Three women who say former MSU Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused them, will be hosting a press conference with their attorneys directly following Nassar’s plea hearing on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Rachel Denhollander, Lindsey Lemke and Kaylee Lorincz will respond to the pleas on the state criminal charges and call for an investigation into MSU officials.

This won’t be the first time Nassar’s accusers will call for an investigation of MSU officials. For more than a year now, many of them have come forward saying they want to know who knew what, when, and why.

“MSU and its administrators could have prevented the Nassar scandal if they had simply followed Title IX and the mandatory reporting laws,” the news release says. “They ignored complaints of misconduct going back to 1997. When they finally conducted a Title IX investigation of Nassar in 2014, they botched it and allowed him to continue allegedly molesting dozens of women and girls for two more years, including Team USA Gymnastics.”

Among those women, is Larrisa Boyce, who said she told former MSU Gymnastics coach Kathie Klages about the abuse in 1997.

Klages retired back in February, one day after she was suspended for the way she handled the Nassar allegations with current MSU Gymnastics team members.

To date, more than 130 women and girls have come forward alleging Nassar sexually abused them during medical treatments at places including MSU, Twistars and his home in Holt.

Nassar currently faces more than 20 first degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham and Eaton counties.

He is set to be sentenced in a federal child pornography case in December.

The news release also calls on MSU to release its interview review of the Nassar scandal.

“The university’s refusal to make the results of this preview public stands in stark contrast to the actions taken by Penn State University in response to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal in 2012,” the news release says. “MSU’s refusal to make the facts contained in their secret internal investigation public should not be allowed by a public agency, funded by the taxpayers.”

The news release says an independent investigation of MSU, its administration, and athletic department should be done.

MSU’s recent statement on Nassar from MSU Spokesman Jason Cody:

“MSU from the beginning has sought justice in the Larry Nassar case. As our president has said, we recognize the pain sexual violence causes and deeply regret any time someone in our community experiences it.”

Cody said MSU acknowledges the real courage for all victims of sexual violence who come forward to share their story with police or campus investigators.

“As the state and federal criminal charges facing Nassar show, his behavior was deeply disturbing and repugnant, and the responsibility for his actions is his alone. It was through the hard and diligent work of the MSU Police Department that Nassar is being brought to justice.”

MSU has already created a website called “Our Commitment” to showcase its efforts to combat sexual violence; the website offers many statements/letters from MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, Board of Trustees, the MSU Police Chief and more.