My Look | Curly Hair

Whether your washing, conditioning or styling learn how to tame unruly curls.

What can we do to make the most of our curly locks?

To begin with, regular shampoo can lift the hair cuticles, leaving it dry and frizzy.

To avoid this, use sulfate free shampoo.

Apply a hair masque once a week to help retain moisture.

Always apply conditioner and use a wide tooth comb before rinsing it out.

Instead of towel drying, blot with a micro fiber cloth to absorb moisture.

Then, apply styling products for curly hair.

Always remember to scrunch and squeeze upward toward the scalp,

to keep frizz at bay.

Don’t keep touching and playing with the hair while it’s drying.

Finally, remember curly hair has the appearance of growing slowly only because it coils.

You should  get regular trims every two months to to keep hair healthy.

 

For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/jXF5Lb

