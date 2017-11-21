Michigan Supreme Court celebrates Adoption Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Courts statewide are celebrating Adoption Month during November, highlighting the importance of adoption and the needs of children in the foster care system.

Today the Michigan Supreme Court will have its Adoption Day event at 10 a.m. at the Hall of Justice in Lansing.

Guest speaker Rob Scheer will tell his story of growing up as a foster child and how that influenced his life.

Scheer and his husband have adopted four foster children.

He says the children all arrived with their belongings in trash bags, which was how he carried everything he owned while he was a foster child.

Scheer said seeing the children with the trash bags was such a powerful memory he was inspired, with his husband, to create Comfort Cases, a non-profit that provides overnight bags filled with comfort items to children entering the foster care system.

To date Comfort Cases has helped more than 30,000 foster children.