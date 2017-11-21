Michigan Dems call for House Ethics probe of Rep. Conyers; Rep. Pelosi agrees

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan Democratic Party is calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sexual harassement by Congressman John Conyers.

And House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is agreeing, saying she wants to see an ethics probe of any “credible allegation of sexual harassment” against Conyers.

In a statement, on behalf of Party Chair Brandon Dillon, the Michigan Democratic Party says “The allegations against Representative John Conyers are incredibly serious and disheartening to learn. Rep. Conyers has addressed one of the allegations, denying the claim of both harassment and wrongful termination of employment.”

Conyers, 88, says he knows nothing about any claims of inappropriate touching and learned of the story this morning.

Referring to allegations of sexual harassment and assault being made against politicians and others, the veteran lawmaker says he’s “been looking at these things with amazement.”

Conyers is the longest-serving House member and has served in the House for decades.

He was active in the civil-rights movement and is now the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Michigan Republican Party chief of staff Colleen Pero said “I am sickened by the revelations about Congressman John Conyers’ abuse of power. For over 50 years, the voters of Detroit have placed their trust in him, and he has repaid that trust with repeated allegations of corruption and the revelation that he used $27,000 of their taxes to cover up his sexual misconduct.”

Also this afternoon a leading Democratic lawmaker on the House Judiciary Committee says the House Ethics Committee should investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Rep. John Conyers.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California says the committee should promptly assess the validity of a BuzzFeed report. The report included affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed Conyers touching female staffers inappropriately or requesting sexual favors.

Lofgren, who once served on the Ethics Committee, says: “this reported behavior cannot be tolerated in the House of Representatives or anywhere else.”