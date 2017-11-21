“Jayme” Pet Of The Day November 21

Meet “Jayme”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jayme is a 6-year-old female Boxer mix. She has a beautiful brindle coat and is very pretty. Jayme is a little shy and appreciates a little time to get used to her surroundings. She enjoys treats and loves to show you how well she can sit on command. Jayme has a wonderful personality and will be a wonderful companion. Jayme has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Jayme by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.

