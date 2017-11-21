Jackson High School students gather 1000s of food donations for holiday

JACKSON, Mich – This is a big day at Jackson High School.

This is the day when the students hold their annual “Thanksgiving Giving” event.

It’s a massive food drive that students and staff put together before Thanksgiving.

Students collect food and donations to purchase food.

The food items are then donated to the local Salvation Army and distributed to families over the holidays.

This year they collected 64,000 food items, just about covering the gymnasium floor.

Students packed up trucks full of the donations to send to the Salvation Army.

