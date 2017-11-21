Crackdown launches on impaired driving, seatbelt use during holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As motorists prepare to hit the highways for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Michigan State Police is preparing for the annual Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts) traffic safety initiative beginning today and continuing through Sunday.

“We urge you to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving weekend and always,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Buckling a seatbelt takes just seconds and can save your life. Texts, phone calls and other distractions can wait. Designating a sober driver is simple and benefits you and everyone else on the road.”

Thanksgiving is the second deadliest holiday in Michigan for traffic crashes. In 2016, there were 10 fatalities, including five pedestrians, during the holiday period. In 2015, there were 11 deaths, five of which were pedestrians, during the same period.

Beginning Wednesday, law enforcement across the state will also be conducting the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

During that time period local law enforcement will have a zero tolerance for impaired driving.

There will be an increased number of officers on the roads during the holiday weekend in support of the crackdown on impaired driving and traffic safety.