Crackdown launches on impaired driving, seatbelt use during holiday weekend

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As motorists prepare to hit the highways for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Michigan State Police is preparing for the annual Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts) traffic safety initiative beginning today and continuing through Sunday.

“We urge you to make safety a priority this Thanksgiving weekend and always,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Buckling a seatbelt takes just seconds and can save your life. Texts, phone calls and other distractions can wait. Designating a sober driver is simple and benefits you and everyone else on the road.”

Thanksgiving is the second deadliest holiday in Michigan for traffic crashes. In 2016, there were 10 fatalities, including five pedestrians, during the holiday period. In 2015, there were 11 deaths, five of which were pedestrians, during the same period.

Beginning Wednesday, law enforcement across the state will also be conducting the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

During that time period local law enforcement will have a zero tolerance for impaired driving.

There will be an increased number of officers on the roads during the holiday weekend in support of the crackdown on impaired driving and traffic safety.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s