Big Mac Bridge walk still on Labor Day; more details to come

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) – The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will remain a Labor Day tradition.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the date won’t change. But officials still haven’t determined details about how the 5-mile walk will take place.

With terrorists increasingly using cars and trucks as weapons, the bridge was closed to most vehicles during this year’s walk. Only about 25,000 people took part. Many were turned away because they couldn’t get in position before the walk ended.

The state Transportation Department transported people by bus to St. Ignace from Mackinaw City. People then walked to the southern end of the bridge.

The bridge authority is asking Mackinaw City, Mackinac Island and St. Ignace to help cover the costs. The topic will be discussed at a February meeting.

