Tribute room at Michigan airport honors President Ford

By Published:
Gerald Ford, photo courtesy whitehouse.gov

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Visitors to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in western Michigan now have a new place to remember President Gerald Ford and learn about his legacy.

The airport and Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation officials joined Ford’s son, Steve Ford, and others last month for an official opening of the President Gerald R. Ford Tribute Room at the Grand Rapids airport. Steve Ford says his father would’ve been “extremely proud.”

The airport worked with the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation to incorporate an exhibit space. It’s located before going through security and is open around the clock. Exhibits include photos, an aircraft carrier model, displays and rotating historical pieces.

Ford, who died in 2006, was a Grand Rapids congressman before becoming vice president and then president following Richard Nixon’s 1974 resignation.

