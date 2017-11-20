Skubick: Effort to legalize pot in Michigan is moving forward

WLNS – Backers of a state-wide petition drive are claiming victory tonight, saying they have more than enough signatures to put the legalization of pot on the ballot.

The petition drive needed 252,000 valid names. They collected 113,000 more than that. Now, the next move is for the state to certify that enough names were turned in. The petition drive spokesperson says the names have been scrubbed and he’s confident.

Technically if the state certifies that all of the names are valid, the issue would first go to the Republican controlled legislature.

Law enforcement is likely to oppose this effort but proponents say it makes no sense to arrest 20,000 people a year for smoking pot. If pot is legalized there will be a 10% excise tax and a six percent sales tax on the product or in other words millions of dollars for state coffers.