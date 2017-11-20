MSP to launch “Operation CARE” over holiday weekend

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away now and the Michigan State Police are reminding you this morning to stay safe if you’re hitting the road for the holiday.

Operation CARE, MSP’s program to keep an extra eye out for dangerous driving on the roads, starts Wednesday night and runs through the holiday weekend.

According to the MSP in 2015 there were 11 deaths due to crashes in Michigan over Thanksgiving and last year six people died.

But state troopers say their goal for this year is to have zero deaths so they’re urging drivers to do their bit by driving safely.

