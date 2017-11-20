“June” Pet Of The Day November 20

Meet “June” our Pet of the Day today. 10 month old June loves attention and is a very affectionate and loving puppy. She’s good with cats and other dogs, and kids that are big enough not to get knocked over (she doesn’t jump up, but can get really excited and wiggly). June would love another dog buddy to play with! She also needs a fenced yard. She’s smart and does well on leash (in a harness). Since she is young, she will require a lot of exercise. She is very food oriented. She crates well and needs to be crated while still learning to be a good puppy girl. Chew toys are a must for June! She is doing VERY well with house training too! You can learn more about June by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

