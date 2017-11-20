Jackson gets free street replacement thanks to concrete experiment

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Roads all over mid-Michigan are in desperate need of repair, but cities don’t always have enough money to fix them.

The city of Jackson could help pave the way toward a solution.

6 News has details on how an experimental street replacement on a small Jackson street could help communities across the state in the future.

Monday morning, road crews inched along Lydia Street, giving the battered roadway new life.

But they’re not using any ordinary concrete.

The one-block street, which connects Wildwood with Michigan Avenue near downtown Jackson, is the focus of an experiment from the product maker 3M.

“This is real positive,” said John Edwards, a product developer from 3M.

Edwards says they’re replacing Lydia Street for free to test out a new kind of concrete.

3M says this mixture can withstand the freeze-thaw cycle that causes Michigan’s road troubles by adding stronger materials and more oxygen.

“It’s basically crushed granite, very fine. So this is very natural and keeps the air bubbles stable. And the stable air will mean more concrete durability,” Edwards said.

It’s the first time a concrete mixture like this is being used in Michigan.

“This is just one piece of the big pie that we’re trying to help out MDOT with getting better roads in the state,” Edwards said.

This construction is taking place as millions of dollars are being spent to replace aging streets in the city of Jackson.

So the city is very thankful for this free street.

Public Information Officer Will Forgrave says this saves Jackson around $80,000.

“To get a new concrete street, experimental or not, is wonderful. And we were told that if things don’t go as planned and the concrete cracks, they’ll pay to put asphalt over top of it. It’s a win-win for us all around,” Forgrave said.

Lydia Street will be back open to traffic by the end of the month, starting this big experiment.

“You got the salt-loading from the winter trucks, you got the traffic from the city, so this is an ideal situation for testing of this material,” Edwards said.

While the street replacement was free, the city of Jackson spent $60,000 to totally remove old concrete.

Originally built in the late 1920s, the last time Lydia Street was fully repaired was 1979.