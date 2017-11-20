Review recommends Michigan State improve Title IX program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to an external report released today by a Kansas City law firm, Michigan State University’s Title IX policies are compliant with all federal legal requirements and reflect a strong and genuine commitment to combatting sexual misconduct.

The report, commissioned by MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon in the spring and prepared by Husch Blackwell, said MSU’s policies and procedures are among the most comprehensive and robust the firm has seen.

Husch Blackwell noted that Michigan State University is at the forefront of many practices including clear penalties for employees who fail to report misconduct.

As part of the review process, Husch Blackwell interviewed university officials, students, faculty and staff. Participants noted improvements such as recent updates to the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy as well as the addition of new staff in the Office of Institutional Equality.

However, the report identifies some areas for improvement. The review team recommended the university reevaluate its mandatory reporting protocols and streamline the policy to make it more accessible for students and employees.

For more information, visit MSU’s Title IX website at http://titleix.msu.edu/.