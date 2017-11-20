Gas prices slide as Thanksgiving holiday nears

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have fallen 17.3 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.47 per gallon as drivers look toward the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

That’s according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com .

AAA Michigan reports that the state’s lowest average price is in the Lansing and East Lansing areas. The highest was about $2.71 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.54 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 33.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The decline comes as AAA projects more than 1.6 million people from Michigan will travel around the Thanksgiving holiday.