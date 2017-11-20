Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office: Do you have any information?

WLNS – On November 5th, just before 10:00am, Clinton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a resident in Ovid who reported someone pushing a casket out of the Osgood Funeral Home Chapel on Oak St. in Ovid.

The caller described the suspect who fled from the scene as a white male, 13-15 years old, wearing a brown camo coat with a hood and black pants. T

he suspect was described as being close to 5’6″ in height and fled on foot northbound on East St.

If anyone has any information about this incident that would be helpful, you are asked to contact Lieutenant Dush at 989-224-5200.