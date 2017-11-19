Michigan families given “hope” for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From boxes stocked full of food, to stuffed animals and toys galore, families were given the ultimate holiday treat including all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s just a beautiful thing when you can watch these families with a smile on their face saying we didn’t know what we were going to do for Thanksgiving but you guys came through for us,” said Larry Johnson; Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s brother.

It’s part of an effort called “Holiday Hope,” a program started by the “Magic Johnson Foundation” that’s served nearly 30,000 families in Michigan throughout the past three years and one Larry Johnson says he’s proud to be part of.

“If everybody gives a little, it turns out to be a lot,” Johnson stated.

“I’m just so grateful…I’m beyond words,” said Dorothy Whitt from Lansing.

Whitt is leaving with a trunk full of food, coats and other items and says Sunday’s event couldn’t have come at a better time.

“My only income is from disability so it’s going to help me out a lot just to be able to contribute,” Whitt added.

And just inside, nearly 200 kids were gifted with warm coats, goodie bags and even a greeting from Saint Nick.

The smile on the kids’ faces and the excitement in the air is a humbling feeling for all those involved.

“It’s just our way of helping people live healthier lives by providing good food for them for the holidays,” said Dennis Mouras; CEO of United Healthcare Community Plan.

“This is just about everybody taking care of each other and it’s a great time of the year to do it,” Kellie Dean stated; President/CEO of Dean Transportation.

A great time of the year to provide hope…one box at a time.