“MeTooMSU” movement starts on social media in light of Nassar lawsuits

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – We’ve told you all about the national “Me Too” movement where victims of sexual assault or harassment come out and share their stories to support others and show them they’re not alone.

Now, there’s a movement starting on Facebook that mirrors that campaign called “Me Too MSU.”

The group was started by one of the 130 women who say they were sexually assaulted by former MSU Gymnyastics doctor Larry Nassar.

It asks people to stand in solidarity with those victims and place a “green x” over their profile picture on Facebook.

“Please join us in raising awareness by using a green X over your profile picture for MSU turning a blind eye toward sexual abuse to hundreds of girls for over 20 years of sexual assaults on campus. We are demanding change!” The page says.

6 News reached out to MSU Spokesman Jason Cody for comment on this story.

In recent news regarding Larry Nassar, Cody said the university is limited in what it can say due to pending litigation, but released the following:

“MSU from the beginning has sought justice in the Larry Nassar case. As our president has said, we recognize the pain sexual violence causes and deeply regret any time someone in our community experiences it.”

Cody said MSU acknowledges the real courage for all victims of sexual violence who come forward to share their story with police or campus investigators.

“As the state and federal criminal charges facing Nassar show, his behavior was deeply disturbing and repugnant, and the responsibility for his actions is his alone. It was through the hard and diligent work of the MSU Police Department that Nassar is being brought to justice.”

MSU has already created a website called “Our Commitment” to showcase its efforts to combat sexual violence; the website offers many statements/letters from MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, Board of Trustees, the MSU Police Chief and more.