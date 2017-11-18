Fire officials stress cooking safety during the holiday season

It’s one of the most delicious holidays of the year, but it can also be one of the most dangerous.

Cooking fires in homes happen more often on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.

It’s a fact that fire officials say should not only be used as a warning, but also a reminder during the holiday season.

“When you place the turkey in, it could overflow catching fire. If it gets too hot you can remove the top and fire could start just from the grease being emitted off the kettle,” says East Lansing Fire Capt. and PIO, Leo Allaire.

It’s just one of the many cooking mishaps Capt. Allaire says families should keep in mind while making dinner during the holidays.

“It can be very dangerous if you go on YouTube you can see videos of people actually doing this and it does cause a great deal of fire,” says Capt. Allaire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, out of 365 days a year, the Thanksgiving holiday sees the most home fires involving cooking equipment.

In 2015 alone, firefighters across the country responded to more than 1,700 cooking fires just on Thanksgiving Day.

Fire officials say much of that is due to someone walking away from a flame.

That averages out to 4x the number of home fires that occur on any other day during the year.

So what is a good recipe for cooking safety?

Capt. Allaire says first and foremost, keep an eye on what you fry.

“If for some reason it does catch on fire and get out of control do not put any water on it, that will only spread the fire,” says Capt. Allaire.

Instead he says keep another pan or cookie sheet nearby to cover it with.

And if you like to deep fry your turkey, make sure it’s away from the house, not on a deck or in a garage.

That your bird completely.

Do not overfill the oil, and make sure that oil does not become over-heated.

“Don’t walk away and start watching the football game or lay down and take a nap because it’ll end up catching on fire, you’ll have a kitchen fire and you’ll end up seeing us,” says Capt. Allaire.

By following these simple tasks, you can let firefighters have dinner with their families, and not yours.