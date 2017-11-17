Skubick: Gov. Snyder taps own legal staff to fill seat on High Court bench

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A resident of East Lansing and a graduate of the MSU School of Law has been appointed by the governor to the Michigan Supreme Court.

“I’m very excited to say I’m going to be appointing Beth Clement to the Michigan Supreme Court,” announced Gov. Snyder. “So with that, I turn it over to Beth.”

With the appointment this is clearly the Snyder court as he has appointed more members than any other governor in history.

For the past seven years Beth Clement has been on the governor’s legal staff.

Prior to that she was legal council to the Republican Senate and practiced in her own law firm.

She has no experience as a judge.

“Having worked as legal council to the Senate and for the governor it has deepened by respect for the separation of the three branches of government,” said Clement. “And I will interpret the law as written.”

The governor is suggesting she will not be making new laws from the bench.

“She is going to be a rule of law judge and will do a good job in a wonderful way,” said the governor.

Ms. Clement has worked with the governor during the Flint water crisis.

So what happens if one of those cases gets to the high court?

“There will be conflicts,” responded Clement. “I will look at each one very carefully and then make a decision on whether to recuse myself based on each case individually.”

The appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.