“Maize” Pet Of The Day November 17

Meet “Maize”, our Pet Of The Day today. Maize is an older, handsome gentleman cat. He has been front declawed and was brought in as a stray. Life’s been pretty rough for Maize lately and now he’s ready for some TLC. He’s very talkative and will tell you all about how much he enjoys his canned food. Maize loves snuggling and having his ears scratched. Maize has been neutered, is current on all his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Maize by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

