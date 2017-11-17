Jury finds Jurewicz guilty of killing girlfriend’s baby

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After two weeks of testimony the jury in the felony murder trial of Scott Jurewicz has reached a verdict.

The Jackson County court jury began deliberating Friday at noon and found him guilty of felony murder and child abuse about 5 hours later.

He is accused of shaking his girlfriend’s baby boy.

Doctors believed he died from injuries that show he was shaken aggressively.

In police interviews, Jurewicz admitted to shaking the boy because he wouldn’t stop crying.

