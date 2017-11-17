Jackson set to kick off Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The City of Jackson is in the holiday mood with the “Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade” stepping off tonight.

This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and all the fun starts at 6 p.m.

The parade starts on W. Michigan Avenue at Blackstone Street and moves east to Francis Street.

The approximately one-hour parade is capped off by a police escort of a float with Santa and Mrs. Claus and then kids can enjoy cookies and cocoa with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Consumers Energy on Energy Plaza Drive.

The whole night is free refreshments are available while they last.

