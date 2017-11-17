Jackson County celebrates Michigan Adoption Day

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Today is one of the best days of the year in many courts across the state because today is “Michigan Adoption Day”.

In Jackson County the court will be finalizing adoptions and a reception for those children and their new families will follow.

More than 30 counties in the state will celebrate Adoption Day.

The reason is November is nationally recognized as Adoption Month.

Officials say it’s important to spread the word about the large number of children in the foster care system.

Many of those children will “age out” of the system if they are not adopted.

There are about 13,000 children in foster care in Michigan.

This is Michigan’s 15th years celebrating Adoption Day.

