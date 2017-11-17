Getaway driver sentenced in killings outside Michigan store

Published:

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) – A woman who served as a getaway driver following the January shooting deaths of two men outside a mid-Michigan Walmart store has been sentenced to prison.

The Argus-Press of Owosso reports a judge on Friday gave 35-year-old Erin Marie Mongar of Grand Rapids 35 to 60 years for second-degree murder. That’s the maximum under an agreement reached between prosecutors and Mongar’s lawyer.

Otis Smith Jr. and Anthony Holloway, both of Grand Rapids, were convicted in October in in the deaths of 31-year-old Joseph Michael Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Lee Hammond, both of Flint. Their bodies were found in a car at the store’s parking lot in Shiawassee County’s Caledonia Township.

They’re awaiting sentencing. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist.

