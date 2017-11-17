Fashion line launches to support Suzy Merchant’s “empowHer Leadership” program

By Published:

(WLNS) – More than 100 people gathered at the home of MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant Thursday night for the launch of a new line of winter clothing accessories all to benefit a good cause.

The “PATTEN” line of products included scarves, gloves, raincoats and umbrellas and they were were on display at the event.

The money raised by selling the products will support Merchant’s “empowHer leadership retreat” for girls.

“Facilitating girls, helping them develop into strong, confident women, we’ve had a lot of great opportunities in our lives and we’d love to provide those to younger women as well,” explained Sara Gillespie, PATTEN co-founder.

“That’s what inspired us to look for something in the community because we knew we wanted to give something back to the community while we were doing this, and it just made perfect sense to partner with Suzy,” added Leeigh Ann Warner, PATTEN co-founder

Merchant’s “empowHer leadership retreat” focuses on giving young girls the skills they need to take on personal and professional challenges in their lives by embracing their strengths and differences, and taking positive steps forward.

