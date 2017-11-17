Capitol View | Literacy Rates

Michigan Virtual along with the Michigan Department of Education team together to help provide training for Michigan teachers to encourage a rise in literacy among students.
For more information please visit https://goo.gl/gfGJCs
Michigan Virtual along with the Michigan Department of Education team together to help provide training for Michigan teachers to encourage a rise in literacy among students.
For more information please visit https://goo.gl/gfGJCs
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement