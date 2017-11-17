Capitol View | Another Look Hair Institute History

Learn how one of Lansing’s premier hair-care facilities got their start and continue to loyally serve Lansing.
For more information please visit https://goo.gl/5YfJff
Learn how one of Lansing’s premier hair-care facilities got their start and continue to loyally serve Lansing.
For more information please visit https://goo.gl/5YfJff
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement