6 News Safety Day 2018 rolls in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today hundreds of people joined their friends from 6 News and received shopping bags filled with safety items. The event was held at the Lowe’s on South Cedar Street in Lansing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 6 News reporter Mariah Harrison was there all day and caught up with the Delhi Township fire chief for some smoke detector safety tips. Watch the video above for more details.

Advertisement