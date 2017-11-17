6 News Safety Day 2018 rolls in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today hundreds of people joined their friends from 6 News and received shopping bags filled with safety items. The event was held at the Lowe’s on South Cedar Street in Lansing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 6 News reporter Mariah Harrison was there all day and caught up with the Delhi Township fire chief for some smoke detector safety tips. Watch the video above for more details.

