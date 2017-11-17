33rd annual Silver Bells in the City rings in holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From marching bands ringing in the holiday spirit, to millions of lights shining brightly, the streets of Lansing’s downtown were full of thousands of people kicking off the holiday season.

“Silver bells…it’s the best thing!” said Josh Green from Holt.

“It’s the beginning of Christmas, this is when the Christmas season starts and I’m a Christmas person,” Lansing Local Katherine Randall stated.

Whether you’ve lived in the Lansing area for years or you’re still realizing how remarkable the city truly is, there’s no doubt that “Silver Bells” brings people together every year regardless of how chilly it may be.

“It kind of lets you know that the world loves Christmas and Thanksgiving,” said Ana Sctykiel of Lansing.

“Even though it’s cold everybody’s like talkative and it’s just nice…it’s nice to start off the season,” Randall added.

As far as what people look forward to…well, see for yourself…

“The Santa float” Lansing Resident Audrey Jestili.

“I like all the shops, there’s like a bunch of little shops all along the street…you can just pop in and out,” said Green.

“Probably looking at all the floats to see all the cool designs and stuff like that,” Kim Miller stated.

“All the people…Santa Claus,” Randall added.

But aside from more than 60 floats rolling through the city for families to gaze at, the anticipation for of lighting the state Christmas tree and seeing fireworks light up the sky…is always worth the wait.