20 injured in fire at Pennsylvania senior living community

In this image taken from video provided by WPVI-TV, a massive fire burns at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents outside into the cold. Emergency crews transported people from the scene. (WPVI-TV via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – At least 20 people have been injured in a massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold. News helicopter video showed dozens of residents lined up along the street, wrapped in blankets, many of them in wheelchairs.

Chester County emergency officials say at least 20 people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A spokeswoman for Main Line Health says area hospitals also are providing shelter to some additional residents of the senior living community.

