Zero applications turned in for medical marijuana dispensary center license on first day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing opened the doors today for medical marijuana businesses to apply for licenses to keep operating once upcoming changes to city ordinance take effect.

However, shockingly not a single one has turned in an application.

A 30-day window is now open for medical marijuana dispensaries in Lansing to apply for a “provisioning center license.”

Not only did the clerk’s office fail to see any applications for medical marijuana dispensaries, it also hasn’t seen any submissions for the four other types of licenses either and it could have to do with the state’s laws.

“We have previously told applicants that it’s not going to be based on first come first serve, it’s based on the scoring criteria that was outlined by the ordinance,” said Lansing’s City Clerk Chris Swope.

The ordinance requires Swope to select the first 20 of the total 25 medical marijuana dispensaries that qualify to stay open in Lansing and then…

“I will have a second round later in the year, or next year actually where we will approve the five additional to get us up to the 25 maximum,” Swope stated.

Swope says there’s specific criteria used to select which establishments will be given the green light.

Those factors are capital investment, job creation, safety of residents and business operating experience.

Swope also says applicants will not receive a license if they don’t meet state guidelines.

“I can see an applicant not wanting to pay a $5,000 fee to the city of Lansing and then turning around and finding out they’re not even close to eligible in the state,” Swope added.

The state’s laws are part of the reason why “Greenwave,”a medical marijuana dispensary north of Lansing’s downtown, pumped the brakes on applying for its license today.

“A lot of business owners are kind of waiting until they know the application is correct and we get a little bit more clarity from the state of Michigan so that we don’t put something into our application that might end up being against the law according to the state of Michigan,” said Greenwave Owner Thomas Mayes.

The deadline to submit a “provisioning center license” application is December 15th.

As far as applications for the four other types of licenses: safety compliance, processor, secure transport and grower facility, there is no deadline.