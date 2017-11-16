“Toby” Pet Of The Day November 16

Meet “Toby”, our Pet Of The Day today. Toby is a senior schnoodle mix with a sweet personality. He’s looking for an adult home. Toby is a bit overwhelmed by the shelter and is shy around people and other dogs. He would do best as an only dog where he can be the center of attention. Toby loves to talk and enjoys being doted upon. He’s going to be a great walking buddy and will make a super couch companion for some lucky person. Toby has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Toby by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement