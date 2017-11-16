Skubick: New polling numbers shed light on 2018 race for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – More polling data is out and the Republican front-runner for governor has a hefty lead and the Democratic front-runner would beat a potential challenger by 14 points.

In a head to head, Republican Bill Schuette gets 38 percent and expected candidate Brian Calley gets 14 percent.

Even though non-candidate and Detroit mayor Mike Duggan would beat Mr. Schuette, candidate Gretchen Whitmer beats the mayor in a primary race 43-29.

Lt. Governor Calley has said privately he is running with a public announcement in the works.

Early on he hooked his wagon to the part-time legislature petition drive, hoping to tap into the anti-government attitude in the electorate.

But he got no bounce.

He scored 14 percent last July in the MIRS newsletter Target Insight and 14 percent in the latest survey.

Senator Patrick Colbeck has 5 percent of the vote and Saginaw Doctor Jim Hines is at 4 percent with 36 percent undecided.

Over in the Whitmer camp, even though she beats the mayor, she gets 21 percent of the vote in Detroit where she needs a strong showing.

She loses the black vote to three other possible candidates but she leads the field with 41 percent of the vote.