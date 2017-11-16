Silver Bells in the City returns, Lansing street closings begin today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – “Silver Bells in the City” is tomorrow in downtown Lansing so that means you can expect some road closures as crews set up for the big event.

The 200 block of North Washington Square between Ottawa Street and Ionia Street will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. Thursday to noon while the “Toy Mill” is set up for the toy drive.

This closure will happen again tomorrow at the same time from 9 a.m. to noon.

As a reminder, if you head downtown for the Silver Bells festivities you are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy.

The “Toy Mill” will be open for donations from noon on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Silver Bells began in 1984 with a community sing on the Washington Square Mall.

It has grown through the years to include a massive parade and the annual lighting of the official state Christmas tree in front of the Capitol.

The evening will wrap-up with a family-friendly concert at the Lansing Center following the fireworks over the Capitol dome.

ONLINE: Silver Bells in the City information map