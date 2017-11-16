Rescuers save dog stuck in drain pipe

By Published:

POTTERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A hound dog from Eaton County is alive today thanks to hours of work from more than 30 people.

“Bo” the dog got into a fifteen-inch drain pipe behind an apple orchard on Otto Road.

He somehow got stuck there Monday night but his owners couldn’t get him out.

Sheriff’s officials, fire crews and police all worked alongside volunteers for hours to help dig down to free their four-legged friend.

Then the owner jumped down into the mud to pull him out.

He’s doing well and having a dog-gone good time today!

