National Apprenticeship Week, Michigan Talent Investment Agency

LANSING, MI – It’s National Apprenticeship Week across the country, and agencies in Michigan are working to raise awareness about programs where students can earn while they learn.

The Michigan Talent Investment Agency connects workers to careers, and provides the training they need to be successful.

This week the Agency is promoting apprenticeship programs that include training in careers like construction, technology, manufacturing, healthcare and so much more.

“We expect to have over 500,000 jobs in professional trades in Michigan by 2024, and we have got to start filling those talent pipelines with individuals who are trained and skilled in the appropriate areas,” says Director Wanda Stokes.

Apprenticeship programs usually include both in-class and in-the-field training components.

ONLINE: Michigan Talent Investment Agency, National Apprenticeship Week