Looking for work? Job fair set for Owosso bus company

By Published:
Photo: Midwest Bus

OWOSSO, Mich (WLNS) – Are you looking for a job or considering a career change?

One of the nation’s largest transit bus remanufacturing companies could be looking for you.

The Midwest Bus Corporation in Owosso is holding a job fair this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The company is expanding and is now planning to hire 50 new employees to meet the growing demand.

Midwest will be hiring for a range of positions from entry-level training positions to highly skilled mechanics, welders, electricians and body repair technicians.

If you’re planning on going to the job fair be prepared to tour the facility, fill out applications and may be asked to interview.

In 2013 Midwest created 100 new jobs when it landed, at the time, its largest contract.

An even larger contract is the reason Midwest is adding employees.

