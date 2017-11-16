Law enforcement beefs up security for Silver Bells in the City

We’re just one day away from the biggest holiday celebration of the year in Mid-Michigan and crews are working hard to make sure everyone stays safe.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Lansing Friday night for this year’s annual Silver Bells celebration and this year officials are taking some extra steps to protect the crowd.

There have undoubtedly been some scary scenarios involving large gatherings in the last year where people have been injured or even killed.

So as a massive crowd fills these streets tomorrow, police will be watching from all angles to make sure everyone stays safe.

As the Las Vegas shooting is still fresh in our minds.. it’s a scenario that could happen at any time, in any place.

“In this day and age we’re thinking about that all the time for everything,” says Chief of the Emergency Management Division at the Lansing Fire Department, Mike Tobin.

Tobin says in light of recent horrific events that have taken place around the world, emergency crews here for Silver Bells are on high alert.

“Our event is very safe and we encourage everyone to come down and enjoy it,” says Tobin.

Between 40,000-100,000 people are expected to pack into a few city blocks for tomorrow’s celebration.

And this year, officials are taking extra steps for security, the main thing being more officers on the streets.

“There will be a visible presence but it’s not going to be an overwhelming presence,” says Tobin.

But something you won’t see is what Tobin calls “The Nerve Center.”

“This is where we have representatives from all of the agencies that are involved in the security, planning, and coordination of the event,” says Tobin.

It’s one room with more than 40 different views of the city from cameras mounted throughout downtown.

Tobin says nothing will go unnoticed.

“We are ever vigilant in watching everything that’s going on at all times to make sure that we’re ensuring a safe environment for everybody,” says Tobin.

If you would like to sign up to receive emergency alerts during Silver Bells. Text “SilverBells” all one word to 888-777.