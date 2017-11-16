Lansing city clerk begins accepting Medical Marijuana Provisioning Center applications

Related Coverage Strong opinions over Lansing medical marijuana moratorium

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is the day owners of medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to apply for their license to operate within the city of Lansing.

This day has been a long time coming since Lansing city council members passed the medical marijuana ordinance back in September.

Lansing city clerk Chris Swope will accept the applications today through December 15.

Those applications can be accessed online and will be based on a scoring criteria.

The clerk will only approve 20 licenses during this first round of applications.

Then another five will be selected during a secondary period.

People can also apply for four additional licenses starting today, including safety compliance, processor, secure transporter and a grower facility license.

The licenses will officially become available online starting this morning at 8 a.m.

ONLINE: Lansing medical marijuana application and scoring information