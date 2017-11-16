Jorma Duran – 6 News at 5:30 Anchor

By Published:

Five words/phrases that describe me: Influential, Committed, Optimistic, Storytelling, Life of the Party

Hometown: Pueblo, Colorado

Other places I’ve lived: Tempe & Scottsdale, Arizona – Colorado Springs & Grand Junction, Colorado — Fort Myers, Florida – Chicago, Illinois – Jefferson City, Missouri

I graduated from: Arizona State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: More Than 16 Years

Most interesting assignment: Chasing Tornadoes in Tornado Alley for 100 Days

I have a knack for: Always Living the Dream

I’m passionate about: My Wife Natalie, My Daughter Xanna, and My Son Brando.

I can’t stop talking about: Sports, Politics, Science, and Winning the Lottery

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Being Dad, Playing Games, or Watching TV

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

1 thought on “Jorma Duran – 6 News at 5:30 Anchor

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s