Jorma Duran – 6 News at 5:30 Anchor

Five words/phrases that describe me: Influential, Committed, Optimistic, Storytelling, Life of the Party

Hometown: Pueblo, Colorado

Other places I’ve lived: Tempe & Scottsdale, Arizona – Colorado Springs & Grand Junction, Colorado — Fort Myers, Florida – Chicago, Illinois – Jefferson City, Missouri

I graduated from: Arizona State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: More Than 16 Years

Most interesting assignment: Chasing Tornadoes in Tornado Alley for 100 Days

I have a knack for: Always Living the Dream

I’m passionate about: My Wife Natalie, My Daughter Xanna, and My Son Brando.

I can’t stop talking about: Sports, Politics, Science, and Winning the Lottery

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Being Dad, Playing Games, or Watching TV