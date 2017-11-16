Jorma Duran – 6 News at 5:30 Anchor

Five words/phrases that describe me: Influential, Committed, Optimistic, Storytelling, Life of the Party
Hometown: Pueblo, Colorado
Other places I’ve lived: Tempe & Scottsdale, Arizona – Colorado Springs & Grand Junction, Colorado — Fort Myers, Florida – Chicago, Illinois – Jefferson City, Missouri
I graduated from: Arizona State University
I’ve been doing what I do for: More Than 16 Years
Most interesting assignment: Chasing Tornadoes in Tornado Alley for 100 Days
I have a knack for: Always Living the Dream
I’m passionate about: My Wife Natalie, My Daughter Xanna, and My Son Brando.
I can’t stop talking about: Sports, Politics, Science, and Winning the Lottery
When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Being Dad, Playing Games, or Watching TV
