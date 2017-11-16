House passes sweeping Republican tax overhaul

By Published:
President Donald Trump leaves Capitol Hill after meeting with lawmakers on tax policy, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Washington. Trump urged House Republicans Thursday to approve a near $1.5 trillion tax overhaul as the party prepared to drive the measure through the House. Across the Capitol, Democrats pointed to new numbers showing the Senate version of the plan would boost taxes on lower and middle-income Americans. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The House has passed a sweeping Republican tax bill cutting taxes for corporations and many people. It puts GOP leaders closer to delivering to President Donald Trump a crucial legislative achievement after nearly a year of failures.

The House voted 227-205 along party lines to approve the bill, which would bring the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Michigan Congressman Mike Bishop, voting in support of the measure, said “Bold, transformational tax reform is about giving hardworking Americans of all walks of life the confidence they need to make their dreams a reality. I’ve seen it work in Michigan, and we can absolutely do it at a national level.”

Rep. Bishop added he believes it is “time to unleash the economy’s fullest potential” and that Congress is “telling America that we’re ready to deliver real relief”.

Most of the House bill’s reductions would go to business. Both the Senate and House would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent and reduce levies on millions of partnerships and certain corporations, including many small businesses.

Personal income tax rates for many would be reduced through some deductions, and credits would be reduced or eliminated. But projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.

