Doctors in Jurewicz trial: Baby died from ‘forceful impact’

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — This case has been going on for two weeks in Jackson County Court and more than a dozen witnesses have testified, but it’s still not over yet.

Scott Jurewicz is charged with felony murder and is on trial for the death of his girlfriend’s baby boy.

Doctors believe he died from injuries that show he was shaken aggressively.

In police interviews, Jurewicz admitted to shaking the boy because he wouldn’t stop crying.

In court Thursday, the defense questioned some of those findings and asked if other medical conditions could have caused the boy’s demise.

But doctors say their findings are clear.

“Brenden’s injuries were life threatening and most consistent with him not being able to survive and they were the result of abusive head trauma,” said Dr. Lisa Markman of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“It would be my opinion that in order to get these injuries it would have been a forceful impact and whiplash,” said Dr. Jeff Jentzen of the University of Michigan Hospital.

More testimony and closing arguments are expected Friday so stay with 6 News for updates.