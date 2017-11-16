Bonney Bowman – 6 News This Morning Anchor

Five words/phrases that describe me: Animal lover, adventurer, good baker, green thumb, mountain climber

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Other places I’ve lived: Columbia, MO; London, England; Joplin, MO; Lincoln, NE; Anchorage, AK

I graduated from: University of Missouri-Columbia

I’ve been doing what I do for: 10 years

Most interesting assignment: Embedding with a group of Alaska soldiers deployed to Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. I covered the final week of their deployment and traveled home with them. It gave me a lot of insight into what serving in the military is really like.

I have a knack for: Nail polish! I worked in a nail salon part-time when I was in high school and now I give myself weekly manicures. I love interesting designs and bright colors.

I’m passionate about: Animal rescue. All four of my pets (2 dogs, 2 cats) are rescues and they’ve made as much a difference in my life as I did in theirs. Everyone should have a pet – even if it’s something small like a fish.

I can’t stop talking about: How excited I am to be in mid-Michigan!! Every day I’m learning something new or checking out a new place and I’m having a blast.

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Outside! I love hiking and running and playing at the park with my dogs.

Other places you may have seen me: On the trails and at the dog park.

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Right now – my bed! I’ve never worked a morning shift before so I’m making sure I get enough sleep to be bright and chipper during 6 News This Morning.

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The variety of things to do, both inside and outside.

Fun fact: Pink is my favorite color. I have hot pink curtains, a pink bed spread, a pink purse, pink sheets and towels. If it comes in pink, that’s the color I buy it in.

