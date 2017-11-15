Woman sentenced in death of 85-year-old outside nursing home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A caregiver has been sentenced to six months behind bars in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found in cold weather outside an assisted living center in western Michigan.

WOOD-TV reports Yahira Zamora learned her punishment at a Tuesday hearing. She earlier pleaded no contest to second-degree vulnerable adult abuse. Authorities say she reset a door alarm without determining whether anyone was outside Crystal Springs Assisted Living Center in Kent County’s Gaines Township.

Denise Filcek earlier entered a plea to a charge of intentionally placing false information on a chart involving medical records. Authorities say she was responsible for making bed checks, but she says she didn’t check everyone. She’s awaiting sentencing.

A resident with dementia, Kathryn Brackett, wandered outside and was found dead on Oct. 27, 2016.