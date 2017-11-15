“Tina” Pet Of The Day November 15

By Published:

Meet “Tina”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tina is a 3-year-old mixed breed girl. She’s a Houston dog who was displaced by the hurricane. Tina has the sweetest personality and loves meeting people. She enjoys car rides and snuggling with her people. Tina has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Tina by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

