New guidelines mean 46% of American adults now suffer from high blood pressure

The odds you may be suffering from high blood pressure is now about the same as flipping a coin.

Under new guidelines from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology, 46% of American adults now suffer from high blood pressure. It’s a deadly condition the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say is connected to an estimated 1000 deaths every day.

Under the old guidelines people were considered to have high blood pressure when they were given a reading of 140/90, but now, a person is considered to have high blood pressure with a reading of 130/80. Normal blood pressure is 120/80.

The biggest category of people that’ll be considered at-risk under these new guidelines will be men and women under the age of 45. Health experts say the prevalence of high blood pressure is expected to triple among men and double among women in this age group.

New high blood pressure guidelines breakdown into the following categories:

*Normal is 120 or less/80 or less.

*Elevated is 120 – 129/80 or less.

*Stage 1 Hypertension is 130 – 139/80 – 89

*Stage 2 Hypertension is 140 or more/90 or more.

Health experts say even though millions of people are now added into the high blood pressure classification, it doesn’t mean they need to be put on medication. It means they need to be aware of their health and risk factors to make lifestyle changes to avoid medication.

Authors of the new guidelines say this change is intended to prevent people from waiting until their blood pressure is high to begin making lifestyle changes, which could reduce their risk of heart attack.

Here are 6 ways to lower your blood pressure: Eat healthy, drink less alcohol, don’t smoke, lose weight, get moving, and manage your stress.