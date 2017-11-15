Larry Nassar plea hearing set in Ingham and Eaton County sex abuse cases

(WLNS) – A plea hearing has been scheduled for former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who is accused of sexually abusing young women and girls in Ingham and Eaton County.

A hearing has been set for Nov. 22 in Ingham County. The hearing in Eaton County is scheduled for Nov. 29th.

A jury trial in Ingham Co. has been set for Dec. 4 and according to a judge during Nassar’s last court hearing, a request for jurors has been sent out.

Matt Newburg, Nassar’s attorney confirmed a hearing is set but declined to comment any further regarding the nature of the plea agreement.

Nassar is charged with more than 20 first degree criminal sexual conduct charges between Ingham and Eaton county.

Young women and girls claim he used his position as doctor to sexually abuse them during what they thought were medical treatments.

Nassar has maintained his innocence in state court, he pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges earlier this year.

