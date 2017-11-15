Hunters hitting the woods, fields for firearms deer season

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Hunters are flocking to Michigan woods and fields for what wildlife biologists say should be a productive firearms deer season.

The season runs from Wednesday through Nov. 30.

Chad Stewart of the Department of Natural Resources says relatively mild weather over the past year is a good sign for deer fitness and fawn survival. He says hunter success rates should be as good as those of 2016, or even slightly better.

Stewart says deer numbers are rebounding in parts of the Upper Peninsula after recent harsh winters. But because they remain low in some areas, a few additional U.P. management units will be open to antlerless hunting.

A bigger harvest also is expected in the northern Lower Peninsula.

An online tool at http://www.mi.gov/mihunt can help locate good deer hunting spots.

